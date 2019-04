This photo series shows traditional kimonos at the Kimono Museum in Ome, Tokyo prefecture, one of which (the red one) was worn by Japanese princess Nobuko, eighth daughter of late Emperor Meiji. The abdication of Japan’s outgoing Emperor Akihito and the enthronement of his son Naruhito will be solemn, ritual-bound affairs complete with sumptuous clothing and sacred paraphernalia. — AFP

Related