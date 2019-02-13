The 14th of February

SHARED THOUGHTS –

Last year on a day like this one, I did something that I will always regret for the rest of my life. On that day I had decided to go deep and express my love to the mother of junior. I decided to send my heart to drip into a deep, tender and overwhelming feeling of affection by buying the only mother of my children some gifts.

In the climax of my stupidity, I went on to make myself too busy thinking hard about what gift to deliver to my beloved wife. I worked so hard in doing all I could during that shopping spree that I did because I was given to understand that she expected a gift from me on that day.

Because I am terrible when it comes to buying gifts, my strategy was clear and the challenge was to avoid buying the wrong one. I knew if I pick the wrong gift, I would lose my dignity. I was taught that in the name of expressing true love to one’s wife, a man has to be very careful and also be good in choosing what kind of gift to give her.

So on that day, I left no stone unturned in the effort of ensuring that I unlock the way to her heart.

I had to find special presents with a mission of leaving her speechless as she received them. I gave myself enough time to think about what type of present to buy her and I came to a conclusion that I should buy variety of items just to be on the safe side.

I had heard her complaining about old kitchen utensils and lack of enough frying pans and Saucepans; so I decided to surprise her with a cookware as a gift.

To make it even more special, I even went ahead to restock the other kitchen items. I also bought her cleaning utensils such as brooms, rags, dustbins and moppers. And because I knew very well that she is a strong supporter of healthy life, I also brought her a diet book as a gift. In addition to that, I added a tooth brush, tooth paste, roll on, mouth wash because I know doctors do promote these as essential things to have.

I did all that effort without realizing that the lady of the house had taken it as an insult. She wondered how, can a man, in all his senses, restock the kitchen item and expect the wife to count it as a gift.

How can he buy his partner cleaning utensils such as brooms, rags, dustbins, moppers in the pretext of love? On the diet book, she accused me of implying that she is fat. Although she needed tooth brush, tooth paste, roll on, mouth wash; but she wondered why were they brought in as a gift?

So the implication turned out to be brutal. She thought I had gone bonkers. She changed her moods and what I thought were the best gifts to give her were almost thrown on my face. Suddenly, she directed her wide eyes at me, her cheeks filled with air. Then from the corner of her mouth she told me that within the lovers’ context, one cannot buy these things as gifts. “You should not even think them as gifts.’’

If you want to buy your wife a gift in the pretext of love, you should avoid cheaper ones. Never buy any that can be used by both of you. You should stick to appropriate, special, delicate, personal, elite, exclusive, romantic and symbolic gifts. She concluded her lecture saying I need to work on my attitude because by doing such things; I wasn’t caring enough and added that I need to learn to reciprocate the love and care I was offered.

nizar.nmh.musalmy@gmail.com