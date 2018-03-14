Thawani e-payment app now available in Oman

Thawani Technologies Company has announced the beta release of the Thawani app for free download on Android and iOS platforms, starting from March 13. The revolutionary app will deliver one of the simplest and most innovative e-payment solutions in the Sultanate.

Commenting on launch of the beta release of the app, Majid al Amri (pictured), CEO of Thawani Technologies said, “After great efforts spanning several years, we are proud to announce the availability of the Thawani beta app, to provide all users with the most secure and state-of-the-art e-payment solutions. We are confident this app will take the process of cash management and digital transaction to a higher level of flexibility. We are incredibly pleased with the positive response which followed the announcement of our innovative app, this highlights the demand for next generation e-payment solutions in the local market. Thawani is a leading platform for e-transactions and payment set-up, and is developed in accordance with the highest international standards of online security.”

The technology company recently unveiled its innovative e-payments platform ‘Thawani’, which relies on a smart phone to make and accept payments from customers. The revolutionary new e-payment solution offers a safe, simple, and highly secure payment method as an alternative to cash, credit, and debit cards.

Thawani has been designed to be an easy payment solution that takes away the complexity of having to remember multiple pin numbers and passwords, alongside keeping banking information completely private. In order to utilise the app, a user needs to download the app from the respective app store and create an account which involves entering all relevant payment information they would like to have linked to the app. Once that is complete, they can freely enjoy the unique features of the app; each of which has been designed towards making payment processes simple and secure.

“The beta release is being launched with a limited but growing number of retailers that accept Thawani for payments. This allows us to examine the market activity and the extent to which users can adapt to this new style of payments for convenience,” Al Amri added.

