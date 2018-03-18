Thanks cable from Moroccan King

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from King Mohammed VI of Morocco in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the success of the surgical operation he recently underwent. In his cable, King Mohammed VI expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Majesty’s noble fraternal feelings, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty and grant him good health and wellbeing to continue leading the Omani people towards further achievements of progress and welfare. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp