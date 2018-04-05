Thailand-bound flight escorted back to Singapore
Two Singapore fighter jets escorted a civilian plane bound for Thailand back to the city-state on Thursday after a bomb threat was made by a passenger, the airline and authorities said.
Singapore Airlines budget carrier Scoot said one of its flights bound for Hat Yai was safely escorted back to Changi airport.
Flight Aware flight tracker said the plane on Flight TR634 was a twin-engine Airbus A320.
“For our RSAF pilots who are on stand-by duties 24/7, every threat is considered real until proven otherwise,” said Ng in a Facebook post.
No further details were immediately available.
Scoot said it was “working closely with the authorities for necessary follow-up to ensure the safety of our guests”.
Changi Airport Group said its ground resources were on standby and Airport Police were currently investigating. Reuters