Thai delegation meets Omani businessmen at OCCI

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, JUNE 17 –

On an exclusive mission to meet potential Omani businessmen, an expert business delegation, specialising in construction and building materials from Thailand visit Oman on June 17-19, 2019. Organised by the Ministry of Commerce, the delegation is the second official trade delegation to visit Oman this year.

Jointly organised by Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), in association with Thai Trade Center in Dubai and the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, this exclusive business-to-business (B2B) meet, comprising 12 select Thai companies, will conduct Business Matching with prospective Omani companies at the premises of the Chamber in Al Batinah Hall between 9 am and 12 noon on June 18, 2019.

This B2B event is all slated to offer Sultanate’s major importers, an excellent opportunity to meet and explore diverse business prospects with Thai manufacturers and exporters of a variety of high-quality construction and building material products including furniture, industrial air conditioners, kitchen and bathroom accessories, floor and wall decoration as well as multi-purpose engine. Thai construction and building material products are known for their quality and affordability.

As the sixth most important trading partner with Thailand in the Middle East, Oman in 2018 has successfully established a two-way trade partnership with Thailand, clocking a record increase of 16.44 per cent with value of $765 million. While Thailand’s exports to Oman during the period increased to 8.79 per cent valuing $563.74 million. This year, from January to April, Thailand exports have crossed $132.32 million.

Construction materials and related products are amongst the most preferred and in high-demand items, Thailand exports to Oman, which is primarily due to its high quality, excellent design and reasonable pricing structure. With their professional approach to international trade, the Thai companies have successfully established their stance of offering friendly and trustworthy services globally.

“In the recent years, the Sultanate’s imports from Thailand have been on the rise. Construction and building material products are significant due to the increasing preference for Thai products among Omani importers,” said Panot Punyahotra, the director of Thai Trade Center in Dubai.

He further added, “Traditionally, Oman is an important trading partner for Thailand and the bilateral trade has been showing tremendous growth in recent years. Customers in Oman are interested in our products because a large number of them travel to Thailand”.

This exclusive event is the ideal platform for Omani importers to meet manufacturers and exporters to share and avail the opportunities of various high quality products such as floor and wall wood panel decoration, interior design, home and industrial air purifier, chemicals for air conditioner system, industrial air conditioner, multi-purpose engine, knot and screw for construction, lever handle, pad lock, hinge, security lock, door knob, industrial glue and sealant, construction material, customised furniture, insulation tape, foam rubber sheet, faucet, kitchen and bathroom accessories.

The Thai business delegation representatives are from Somchai (A) Co Ltd, Gesdo (Thailand) Co Ltd; Formulator Co Ltd; Medatec Ltd; Polawat Engine Co; Bangkok Fastening Co Ltd; Solex Co Ltd; ADB Public Co Ltd; Planet Miracle Co Ltd; M&P World Polymer; BNS Wood Industry Co Ltd and Rely (Thailand) Co Ltd.

