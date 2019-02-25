Thai business delegation to visit Oman

A high-profile business delegation from the Kingdom of Thailand will visit Oman on March 12 to meet with potential Omani importers.

The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and Thai Trade Center in Dubai will organise a B2B Business Matching for Omani importers with their Thai counterparts between 9.00 am and 12 noon on March 12 at the premises of the chamber, Al Batinah Hall.

The B2B Business Matching will offer major importers from the Sultanate a unique and excellent opportunity to meet up with Thai manufacturers and exporters of food products and cosmetics from Thailand.

“Last year Oman’s import from Thailand is worth RO 216 million with an increase of 8.76 per cent from 2017. Food items were the third largest imported products after automotive and plastics pellet and the import of some items such as canned seafood and rice increased more than 170 per cent while fresh fruits increased by 55 per cent” said Panot Punyahotra, (pictured) the Director of Thai Trade Center in Dubai.

