Thai business delegation to visit Oman on June 18

MUSCAT, JUNE 8 – A high-profile business delegation specialised in construction and building materials from the Kingdom of Thailand will visit the Sultanate on June 18 to meet with potential Omani importers. The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and Thai Trade Centre in Dubai will jointly organise a match-making business-to-business (B2B) meeting for Omani importers with their Thai counterparts at the premises of the chamber (Al Batinah Hall) between 9 am and 12 noon on June 18.

The B2B event will offer major importers from the Sultanate an excellent opportunity to meet up with Thai manufacturers and exporters of a variety of high-quality construction and building material products, including furniture, industrial air- conditioners, kitchen and bathroom accessories, floor and wall decoration as well as multi-purpose engine. Thai construction and building material products are known for their quality and affordability.

“The Sultanate’s imports from Thailand have been rising in recent years. Construction and building material products are important due to the growing preference for Thai products among Omani importers,” said Panot Punyahotra (pictured), the director of Thai Trade Centre in Dubai.

“Traditionally, Oman is an important trading partner for Thailand and the bilateral trade has been showing tremendous growth in recent years. Customers in Oman are interested in our products because a large number of them travel to Thailand,” he added.

Omani importers can meet manufacturers and exporters of various high quality products such as floor and wall wood panel decoration, interior design, home and industrial air purifier, chemicals for air-conditioner system, industrial air- conditioner, multi-purpose engine, knot and screw for construction, lever handle, pad lock, hinge, security lock, door knob, industrial glue and sealant, construction material, customised furniture, insulation tape, foam rubber sheet, faucet, kitchen and bathroom accessories.

The Thai business delegation consist of representatives from Somchai (A) Co Ltd, Gesdo (Thailand) Co Ltd, Formulator Co Ltd, Medatec Ltd, Polawat Engine Co, Bangkok Fastening Co Ltd, Solex Co Ltd, ADB Public Co Ltd, Planet Miracle Co Ltd, M&P World Polymer, BNS Wood Industry Co Ltd and Rely (Thailand) Co Ltd.

