Business 

Tesla to unveil Model Y on March 14, says Musk

Oman Observer

CALIFORNIA: Tesla Inc will unveil its Model Y on March 14 at an event in LA Design Studio, Chief Executive Elon Musk (pictrured) said on Sunday.
“Model Y, being an SUV, is about 10 per cent bigger than Model 3, so will cost about 10 per cent more & have slightly less range for same battery,” Musk said in a tweet here The Shanghai Gigafactory, based in eastern China, aims to manufacture Model 3 and Model Y cars, with annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles.
Tesla this week offered a $35,000 version of its Model 3 sedan and said its global sales would now be online-only, steps designed to increase demand and cut overhead costs for the electric vehicle maker. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Maysan Properties, Muscat Hills sign land development pact

Oman Observer Comments Off on Maysan Properties, Muscat Hills sign land development pact

Top Japanese government honour for Ithraa Chairman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Top Japanese government honour for Ithraa Chairman

Australia floats $1.5 billion hydro upgrade

Oman Observer Comments Off on Australia floats $1.5 billion hydro upgrade