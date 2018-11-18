Business 

Tesla starts taking Model 3 orders in China

Oman Observer

CALIFORNIA: Tesla Inc has started taking orders for its Model 3 sedan in China for a deposit of 8,000 yuan ($1,153.60), according to the electric carmaker’s China website. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said, “Probably some deliveries in March, but April is more certain”, after a Twitter user asked when the deliveries in China begins. The company has been banking on its Model 3 sedan, the performance of which is seen crucial to the carmaker’s future. Shares of Tesla rose 1.6 per cent at $353.93 in morning trading. China is the largest market for electric vehicles and most forecasters predict that its sales in the country will speed up rapidly. — Reuters

