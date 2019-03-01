Tesla debuts $35,000 Model 3; online sales only

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla Inc said it would not be profitable in the first quarter, as it offered for the first time a $35,000 version of its Model 3 sedan and said its global sales would now be online-only, steps designed to increase demand and cut overhead costs for the electric vehicle maker.

Chief Executive Elon Musk’s warning on profit during a conference call with members of the media, which did not include Reuters, contrasted with Tesla’s statements last month that it was expecting a “very small” net profit in the first-quarter.

Musk has often shared that his strategy for Tesla was to build higher-priced cars — the Model S and X — whose success would ultimately usher in a $35,000 mass-market car, followed by an SUV, the Model Y, which is currently in development. But customers who reserved the Model 3 at that lower price have waited nearly three years since Musk first promised it.

An online-only sales strategy, along with other changes, would allow vehicle prices to fall by about 6 per cent on average, Tesla said in a blog on its website. Over the next few months, Tesla will wind down “many” of its stores, while investing in its service system, it said.

Online-only sales represent a dramatic shift for the company that has prided itself on its boutique retail stores. In June 2017, Musk pledged to increase the number of stores, saying they had “barely touched the surface” of what was possible. — Reuters

