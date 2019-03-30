Tens of thousands protest at Gaza-Israel border as truce holds

Gaza City: Tens of thousands of Gazans gathered at the Israeli border on Saturday to mark a year since protests and clashes erupted there, but fears of mass bloodshed were averted after late Egyptian-led negotiations. Israel deployed several thousand troops along the border, with the anniversary coming at a sensitive time ahead of its April 9 elections. A 17-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in clashes east of Gaza City, the Gazan health ministry said, while 59 were wounded, including 13 from live fire. Earlier, another Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in an overnight demonstration ahead of the main protest, the ministry said.

Egypt had sought to mediate between Israel and Gaza’s rulers Hamas to rein in violence and avoid the sort of deadly response from the Israeli army that has accompanied past protests. Clashes so far appeared limited, but warnings to stay far back from the heavily fortified fence that marks the border were not being heeded by all. “We will move towards the borders even if we die,” said Yusef Ziyada, 21, his face painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag. “We are not leaving. We are returning to our land.” Dozens of Palestinians were seen approaching the border fence east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip at around midday before retreating as Israeli troops fired tear gas. Hamas leader Ismail Haniya also visited the site. — AFP