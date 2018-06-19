Tenders floated for Khazaen and SFZ

MUSCAT: The Oman Global Logistics Group (Asyad) announced the roll-out of tenders for design, building, financing and operation of two truck terminals at Khazaen Economic City and Sohar Free Zone (SFZ) as well as tenders for design, building, financing and operations of six truck weighing stations along the Al Batinah Expressway. The tenders were floated by the Tender Board on June 13. The bid submission deadline is July 15. In March this year, Oman Investment Corporation (OIC) and the Saudi-based Mohammed Ali Al Swailem Group (MASCO) signed an agreement for developing a world-class fully-integrated economic city in Khazaen in Al Batinah Governorate. In the next 20 years, Khazaen Economic City is projected to draw many investments in industrial, logistics and commercial fields. It comprises a dry port besides residential, commercial and industrial areas. Strategically situated halfway between Muscat and Sohar Free Zone, Khazaen Economic City will be developed in several phases until it becomes an integrated city.

