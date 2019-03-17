Tender for health insurance in private sector to be floated soon

Muscat: Health Insurance for private sector workers will be implemented in stages, taking into account the ability of the market to absorb the expected demand as well as evaluate the experience at each stage, it was revealed at the Arab Symposium on Health Insurance.

Ahmed Ali Al Maamari, Vice President for Insurance Sector, at CMA, said that the final document of the health insurance project (Dhamani) is ready with complete details on the regulations and pricing. A tender will be launched as most of the stages have been completed and we are awaiting the approval.”

He said that one of the main highlights of the project is the development of an electronic platform that will link the health sector institutions with insurance companies in the sultanate.

The stages of preparation for the implementation of this project include an integrated database of private sector workers and their distribution across sectors for seamless implementation.

Maamari added, “We have completed the necessary legislative and regulatory frameworks for the launching of health insurance to private sector workers, including the expatriates residing in Oman and the visitors to the country.

The health insurance project is expected to contribute to the growth of the insurance sector in a big way and enhance its role in the national economy for its ability to create more job opportunities through the expansion of services and branches.