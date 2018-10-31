Tender for 6 integrated petrol stations in December

Muscat: Saif bin Amer al Shaqsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, said that the ministry will unveil the tender for six integrated petrol stations on Al Batinah Expressway and Adam-Thumrait road in December. He said these stations will be in the wilayats of Al Suwaiq, Saham, Liwa, Haima and Maqshan. He pointed out that the Public Auction Committee, in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Supreme Council for Planning (SCO), has completed the development of the terms, technical specifications and surveys for the bids for the integrated stations. The successful bidders will sign usufruct agreements renewable after 50 years.

“The bids should be submitted only by Omanis or Omani companies and establishments fully owned by Omanis except for the closed joint stock companies where Omanis own at least 70 per cent of the capital.” “The integrated stations will provide high quality services and facilities that meet the needs of the road users. The stations will play a role in enhancing economic and tourism activity,” he said.

