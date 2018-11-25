Tender floated for Al Huqf tourism map

Muscat, Nov 25 – As a first step towards promoting a geopark at Al Huqf in the Al Wusta Governorate, the Ministry of Tourism has floated a tender for developing a map that will highlight tourist attractions/ facilities in the region. According to the ministry, this map will give tourists an overview of the region and its attractions. The last date for submission of the bids is January 8, 2019. The Ministry of Tourism and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop sustainable tourism activities in the Al Huqf Nature Reserve.

The pact is part of the efforts to enhance economic diversification and set up a geological park in the Al Wusta Governorate, given its natural biodiversity and geological diversity. This initiative aims to attract over 200,000 visitors and create 190 jobs for Omanis. Al Huqf Geopark, which also includes Duqm Rock Garden and Al Wusta Wildlife Sanctuary, lends itself to a wide range of activities suitable for tourism. The tourism potential of the Al Huqf Geopark can be leveraged through three focus areas: geological, cultural and environmental. As part of the Al Huqf Geopark plan, a map will be developed for tour operators. The map will include potential geological, educational, cultural, social and environmental activities the tourists can engage in.