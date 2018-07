Muscat: The Tender Board meet on Wednesday presided over by Chairman Dr Rasheed bin al Safi al Huraibi awarded RO 48,372,152 for the following projects:

1. Appointment of teachers for the colleges of technology of the Ministry of Manpower (RO 35,990,760).

2. Supply of food for Sultan Qaboos University students (RO 3,754,701).

3. Road between Al Wajaja in the Wilayat of Shinas to Alfi in the Wilayat of Mahda (in the governorates of North Al Batinah and Al Buraimi) for the Ministry of Transport and Communications (RO 3,038,694).

4. Omani Tourism Strategy 2040 (RO 1,500,000).

5. Specialised Centre for Vocational Training for teachers at the Ministry of Education (RO 487,344).

6. Renewing the lease contract for the Ministry of Information building (RO 450,000)

7. Renewing the lease contract for the Public Authority for Mining building in Ghala Heights in the Wilayat of Bausher (RO 324,000)

8. Building the Sultanate’s foreign pavilion 2018 for the Ministry of Tourism (RO 249,635)

9. Additional works for the consultancy services for appointing manager for Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport for the Ministry of Transport and Communications (RO 1,949,889).

10. Additional works for the supply of surgical materials for the Ministry of Health (RO 354,663).

11. Additional works for the supply of maintenance services and the supply of spare parts for the medical system at the Royal Hospital of the Ministry of Health (RO 120,000).

12. Additional works for Aqabat Al Rustaq dual carriage way in the Governorate of South Al Batinah for the Ministry of Transport and Communications (RO 107,457).

13. Additional works for the consultancy services for the supervision on the construction of the tunnels at Al Batinah road (third stage, part 1) for the Ministry of Transport and Communications (RO 45,534).

14. Additional works for the construction of central fish market at the Wilayat of Ibri in the Governorate of Al Dhahirah, for the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (RO 5,408).

15. Additional works for the cleaning and serving the buildings of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in Al Khuwair

(building 1 & building 2) as well as the buildings affiliated to them in Muscat for 2016 /2017 for the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (RO 4,067). — ONA

