Tender Board approves projects worth RO118m

Muscat: The Tender Board chaired by Dr Rasheed bin Al Safi al Huraibi, Chairman of the Tender Board, approved projects worth RO 118,504,976 for the following development projects on Wednesday.

1. Building that contains offices, a hotel, residential and commercial units at Ghala Heights in Muscat for the Civil Service Employees Pension Fund at RO 54,663,537.

2. Establishing protection dam against flood risks in Wadi Addai in Muscat at RO 35,970,564.

3. Provision of technicians for operation and maintenance of health equipment of the Ministry of Health in South Al Sharqiyah at RO 4,939,164.

4. Provision of technicians for operation and maintenance of health equipment of the Ministry of Health in Dhofar at RO 5,845,616.

5. Periodic maintenance services and provision of spare parts for medical devices at the health ministry at RO 290,000.

6. Provision of periodic maintenance services and provision of spare parts for medical devices at some health institutions of the ministry at RO 824,763.

7. Participation in International Travel Bourse (Berlin at RO 358,621.

8. Renewing the leasing contract for the building of the Ministry of Information at RO 450,000.

9. Renewing the leasing contract for the building of the Public Prosecution in Al Khuwair at RO 221,373.

10. Renewing the leasing contract for maintenance of aviation management systems (Civil Aviation) at RO 3,866,095.

11. Renewing the contract with the Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat) related to the Sultanate of Oman TV broadcast at Hotbird satellite at RO 300,300.

12. Renewing the leasing contract for the building of the Public Authority for Consumer Protection at RO 430,000.

13. Renewing the leasing contract for the building of the National Centre for Statistics and Information at RO 516,000.

14. Consultancy services for supervision on designing and constructing Saih Qatnah road in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar in Al Dakhiliyah at RO 79,400.

15. Additional works for Mahdha – Al Roudha dual-carriageway project in Al Buraimi at RO 5,024,622.

16. Consultancy services for design and supervision of establishing Innovation Complex, Muscat at RO 47,500.

17. Additional works on the tender No (38/2008) related to the design and supervision competition for establishing Oman Cultural Complex at RO 350,000.

18. Consultancy services for design and supervision of developing fishing harbour in Kamzar in Musandam at RO 73,558.

19. Consultancy works for supervision of internal designs for Innovation Complex — Muscat at RO 45,806.

20. Consultancy services for supervision of constructing asphalt road in the Wilayat of Mad’ha in Musandam at RO 142,094.

21. Supply of medicines and vaccines at RO 4,065,963. — ONA

