Temperatures fall as rains lash wilayats

MUSCAT: Rains of varying amounts were reported in Al Hajar mountains on Tuesday evening causing some wadis to overflow and reducing temperatures. The rains, triggered by local cloud formation, were accompanied by hail and active wind. Heavy rains also disrupted the vehicular movement in some mountainous areas due to falling rocks.

Moderate to heavy thunder showers were reported in the Wilayats of Nakhal, Al Awabi, Samayil, Al Mudhaibi, Izki and Nizwa.

Some parts of the Wilayat of Bidiya experienced moderate to heavy rains accompanied by hail and active winds and dust causing boor visibility on the roads. Convective clouds intensified in a number of Wilayats of North Al Sharqiyah Governorate particularly the mountainous areas bringing heavy rains accompanied by hail in the Wilayats of Ibra and Al Qabil.

The latest weather charts issued by the Oman Met department indicate continuation of convective clouds formation with chances of scattered rains and occasional thunder showers on Al Hajar mountains in the evening. Low-level clouds and late night and early morning fogs are expected over the coast of the Arabian Sea.

Like this: Like Loading...