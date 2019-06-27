Temperature dips as southeasterly winds begin

Muscat: Wednesday saw the beginning of the Southeasterly winds in the Sultanate helping the temperature to maintain around mid-40s.

“The Southeasterly wind blows from the Arabian Sea. With the influence of Southeasterly the air although warm tends to have moisture content. The average temperature was around 46 degrees Celsius,” explained the weather forecaster Public Authority for Civil Aviation’s Met Office.

The Arabian Sea is also going through the monsoon conditions. “The pattern of Southeasterly winds will continue for the next four months and can be experienced in the southeastern coast of Oman such as Ashqarah, Salalah, Masirah and Duqum.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday also gave an indication of khareef with light rains. “The khareef reaches the mountains first and then get distributed around the areas. So it has indicated the early stages of the season now.”

Clear to partly cloudy skies with intermittent drizzle along coastal area of Dhofar governorates is expected and mainly clear skies over the rest of the Sultanate with chances of clouds development over al-Hajar Mountains during the afternoon. Chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds and fog patches along coastal areas of Oman Sea and Arabian Sea. There are also chances of dust rising over desert and open areas.

Along the coastal areas of Oman Sea wind is expected to be easterly to northeasterly light to moderate occasionally fresh. While over rest of the Sultanate wind will be southerly to southeasterly light to moderate occasionally fresh along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea and desert and open areas.

The sea is reported to be rough along Arabian Sea coasts with maximum wave height of 3.5 meters and moderate along the Oman Sea and Musandam coasts with maximum wave height 2.0 meters. There is an alert for poor visibility at fog and dust rising sites as per the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre weather forecast.