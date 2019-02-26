Teen authors hog limelight

Muscat, Feb 26 – The book fair is a platform for young authors to introduce to the world their work. Naturally their writing also work reflect their age group and world. Observer came across two promising writers as they greeted the readers and autographed their books.

Maimuna al Kitani is in high school, but she was waiting to sign her books at the book fair. Maimuna’s first book was titled, “Stills of Time.” The new book is also in English and is called Migrant Heart and even more fascinating are her subjects — a Japanese student of Indian origin.

“I think the world is all about multiculturalism. I love multiculturalism. I was in Japan for two months and it gave me the opportunity to interact with individuals and the culture in depth. I had the opportunity to travel to India as well,” said Maimuna.

The story is about a girl’s struggle to be accepted because she looked different.

So what does Maimuna want to do after High School? “I want to write so I will go ahead with creative writing,” she said determined.

Al Shaikha al Maamary writes in Arabic and Children’s Republic is her second book. “It is about children having the opportunity to rule for a day. As a child it is so hard to send out your thoughts. I am so happy with this opportunity where I can share my thoughts with other children who are of my age.”

Al Shaikha’s first book was published when she was 11 years old. “It was about some adventures I went through. But even then everyone told me it is like they are speaking to someone who is 18 years old. My second book that has been launched in 2019 has some politics,” she says smilingly.

“We children must always have a voice in the country. We are the future generation and so we should always express ourselves,” she said.

So what would 13-year-olds do if they had an opportunity to rule for a day? What would they be concerned about? “The topics we are concerned are about education, jobs and environment. If we were not educated, would we get jobs? No, that is why we should concentrate on our education and focus so when we grow up we will build a country with strong education. But there are also thoughts on shorter school hours and chocolates.”

So what does Al Shaikha want to be when she grows up? “I would like to take up medicine but I also want to be a scientist,” she replied.

Both authors point out that their inspiration have been their parents who all interestingly are writers themselves and are one way to another related to the world of books.

