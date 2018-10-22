Tecno Mobile, Jumbo Electronics Oman sign strategic partnership

MUSCAT: Global premier mobile phone brand Tecno Mobile announced a strategic partnership with Jumbo Electronics, giving Jumbo Electronics the regional retailer exclusive rights to market and sell Tecno smartphones in Oman. Tecno’s cooperation with Jumbo Electronics is part of Tecno’s strategy to consolidate its regional presence and both of them expect to increase market share within the next two years.

“In line with our brand commitments to our customers covered around 50 countries, Tecno continues to enhance strategic relationships with leading distributors, such as Jumbo Electronics, that extend our market reach,” said Jack Long, Country Manager of Tecno Mobile Oman.

Chandra Moulis, Regional Business Head of Oman, Bahrain & Qatar at Jumbo Electronics, said, “We are very pleased to agree on the partnership with Tecno Mobile to sell and market Tecno’s smartphones. This partnership demonstrates Jumbo Electronics’ tremendous network of resellers and sub-distributors, and a strong history of delivering quality products and service that address our consumers’ preferences.”

Related