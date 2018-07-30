Technical panel for standards sector meets

MUSCAT: The 25th meeting of the Gulf Technical Committee for Standards Sector was held on Monday at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The meeting was attended by a number of member states of the GCC countries. The Sultanate chairs the committee and its technical secretariat, represented by the Directorate-General of Standardisation and Metrology in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The meeting is part of the committee’s annual plan to follow up the progress of the Gulf standard specifications projects.

The meeting discussed a number of topics. It also reviewed the comments of member states on the draft specifications submitted for adoption by the Committee for 2018. The meeting discussed 48 Gulf standard projects and specifications prepared by members during the past six months. The Gulf Technical Committee for Standards Sector is one of the nine GCC committees formed by the Gulf Standardisation Organisation. The aim of the committees is to prepare the unified Gulf standards and technical regulations in the standards sector. — ONA