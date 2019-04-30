Technical conference of Arab Fertilizers Association opens

Business Reporter –

Muscat, APRIL 30 –

The annual Technical Conference of the Arab Fertilizers Association (AFA), a prime advocate of food security and protection in the region, began at the Grand Millennium Hotel Muscat yesterday in cooperation with the Oman-India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO). The three-day event is being held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said.

Titled ‘Innovative Technology Progression’, the conference will be held in Oman for the first time, and aims to enrich the fertiliser network by bringing producers, consumers, traders, market analysts, engineers and technical experts on a common platform and encourage dialogue.

The three- day conference will explore best industry practices focusing on sustainable development and preservation of the environment, and examine technologies that can improve production resource conservation.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Isam al Zadjali, Upstream CEO — Oman Oil & ORPIC Group and Chairman of OMIFCO stated, “We are glad to have made this strategic partnership with AFA for its 32nd Technical Conference which is being held in Oman for the first time. The conference will play a crucial role in ensuring mutual benefit, and help advance the fertiliser sector in Oman and the GCC, and also encourage investments in the field.”

As one of the largest conventions for the fertiliser sector in the Middle East, the conference is targeting more than 150 regional and international experts and leaders in the fertiliser sector.

To showcase their efforts and advancements in innovation and technology, OMIFCO will also take part with three research papers- ‘Inspection and Replacement of Urea Reactor Trays’, ‘Inspection, Repairing and Cleaning of Sea Water Cooling System’ and ‘Innovating and empowering in communication and digital to enhance HSE behaviours and mindset’.

An exhibition featuring the latest developments in the fertiliser sector will also be held on the sidelines of the conference, and will offer regional and international participants a platform to present new equipment, materials, services and technology to the industry’s most senior executives, potential customers and to reinforce relationships with existing clients.

Related