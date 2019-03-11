TechCamp trains 50 students

Muscat, March 11 – The two-day TechCamp Oman event which was organised by the US Embassy in Oman, Information Technology Authority, Knowledge Oman and the Sultan Qaboos University has completed the first phase successfully, training 50 students from various colleges and universities from different parts of the Sultanate. Certificates were handed to the students in the presence of the US Ambassador to Oman Marc J Sievers, Hassan Fida al Lawati, Director-General of Digital Society Development Division, and Founder of Knowledge Oman, Tariq Hilal al Barwani

Khalfan al Mehrzi, President of Knowledge Oman, said, “ We are glad to have implemented TechCamp for the first time in Oman. International technology trainers from the US, India and local attended the two-day event to share their knowledge & expertise with students. We continue to pave the way to bridge the gap between the academia and the industry”.

The camp titled “innovative strategies for future entrepreneurs’ aimed at strengthening the links between students, entrepreneurs and businesses by focusing on the power of technology to solve real world problems and drive economic growth. Participants had the opportunity to interact with the trainers to gain critical thinking skills, tech savvy, and the ability to innovate, survive, and thrive in the market by learning on how to focus on using the power of technology to solve real-world problems and drive economic growth. Skills-based curriculum that addresses private sector needs was emphasised during the 2 day intensive event. Topics taught during the event included website designing using social media for business, blockchain, IOT, agile scrum and urban planning tools for evaluating potential investment.

