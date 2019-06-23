TechCamp to conclude on July 6

Muscat, June 23 – Knowledge Oman along with Information Technology Authority (ITA), Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and the US Embassy of Oman will held a TechCamp at Knowledge Oasis Muscat on July 5 and 6. Over 430 registrants from the college and universities along with job-seekers registered for the specialised training, and 50 were selected and trained to use cutting edge tools and knowledge that helps participants to become entrepreneurs by starting and improving their businesses using technology. “We are very excited to be finally completing the project next week and look forward to further introduce new initiatives that help promote knowledge and consequently growth in the country,” said Khalfan al Mahrazy, Knowledge Oman President.

The two-day TechCamp will build on the skills the participants gained from professionals. The participants will work in teams during the two days to prepare for a finale pitch competition on their ideas. They will also have a chance to hear from and work with Omani entrepreneurs who have launched their businesses and get tips and best practices in business strategies that include meeting customers’ needs, knowing the market size and competitors, and creating a product roadmap. Xiaohoa Michelle Ching, founder and CEO of Literator, and Faris Alami, founder and CEO of International Strategic Management, will train the participants during the two-day dedicated event.