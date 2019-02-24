Teachers, the pulse of the nation!

Salute on your day dear teachers! It is you teachers who play a significant and influential role in people’s lives. You shape your students’ future and make every profession. All those pilots, engineers, doctors and others were students and had been taught by teachers at schools, colleges and universities so they are what they are today. Without teachers’ encouragement and

support, students’ dreams would have never come true.

The Teacher’s Day, February 24, is the time to acknowledge the commendable dedication of teachers towards their students. During such moments of celebrations, our feelings are mixed with happiness and thankfulness to our teachers. We highly appreciate the sacrifice of time and efforts they made for us. May Allah bless all teachers!

On this day, we as a society, students and parents should show our gratitude and appreciation, and express our sincere thanks to all teachers for their efforts, dedication and sacrifices. Teachers spare no effort in shaping each one of us who are today serving the nation in different fields. That is all because of teachers; they made citizens handling various positions right from leaders and decision-makers, ministers, businessmen to other ordinary employees.

Actually, students start their journey of life with teachers since early years of childhood. Some students start their association with teachers at kindergarten level, while others from first grade of school at the age of six. All teachers are admirable and great.

Teachers always leave no stone unturned to feed students with knowledge as well as enlighten them with various life experiences and necessities throughout the school years. Teachers not only teach us, but they are like fathers, brothers and friends for students. Likewise, women teachers are like mothers, sisters and friends for girl students. The role of teachers and the goodwill are beyond just teaching and transforming knowledge indeed.

Teachers not only teach, but raise students to make them good citizens who contribute in giving back to their country. To tell the truth, sometimes teachers are serving students more than parents do! A teacher is like a candle; it consumes itself to light the way for others. For many students, their dreams begin with a teacher who believes in them, who pulls, pushes and leads them to the next step in life.

Just let us all look back at our school days. Some teachers may be etched in our memory because they were unique, inspiring or they influenced our thinking in one way or the other. Today, we may recall our teachers’ inspiration which had an influence on our mental and spiritual growth. A teacher continues to impact a student’s life after graduation from school. The teacher’s influence works on a subconscious level, constantly shaping the personality of a student.

I’m sure everyone one of us has his unforgettable stories with teachers and school life in general. Some of these were hard stories or incidents that we experienced decades ago. However, both the tough and easy experiences were useful for learning; as there is no gain without pain.

Learning and achieving dreams have never been easy! It has been said that a teacher’s purpose is not to create students in his own image, but to develop students who can create their own image.

Dear Teachers, in teaching you cannot see the fruit of a day’s work. It is invisible and remains so, maybe for 20 years. Your inspiring words are like beautiful footprints that have been etched in our hearts and minds forever. Thus, never give up on sowing the dreams of your students and good deeds.

Congratulations dear benevolent teachers!

