Teachers felicitated for excellence, long service

Muscat, March 3 – The prestigious ‘Navin Asher-Kazi Awards for Excellence in Teaching’ instituted by the Board of Directors of Indian Schools in Oman, were conferred on twelve teachers from Indian Schools in the Sultanate of Oman on February 27 at Indian School Al Maabela. Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, was the chief guest and Shaikh Kanaksi Gokaladas Khimji was the Guest of Honour. Gopinath Muthukad, motivational speaker delivered the keynote address.

The function was attended by the luminaries of Indian diaspora, officials from Ministry of Education, Members of the Board of Directors, Award Nominees, Members of the School Management Committees, Principals and senior staff of Indian Schools.

In the introductory address Dr. Baby Sam Saamuel, Chairman, Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman, urged all teachers to empower themselves and to be the best versions of themselves, in order to similarly mould children to achieve their potential

Muthukad who delivered the key-note address centred his message around the salient aspects of experiential teaching and learning that differentiates a guru from a teacher. He also emphasised on the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the society in the changing world.

There were eighty-one teachers who submitted their nominations from different Indian schools for the awards.

The teachers who won the awards are Padmavathy Sampath, Bindu John, Felcy Zeena Fernandes , Vikram Singh Yaduvanshi, Sajit Kumar, Hema Mohanasundaram and Geetha Kanthappan.

Principals Papri Ghosh, Trevor Brown and Shaik Ismail Shareef were given Long Service Award by the Chief Guest.

Dr Sivakumar, member of the Academic Advisory council of the Board, was lauded for his unwavering efforts in the creation of the VLE portal for the Indian Schools in Oman.

As part of the Award Ceremony, the Board of Directors of Indian Schools felicitated teachers who obtained ‘Meritorious Achievements’ in the last academic year. Four teachers who qualified for this unique award are Dr S Srinivasan and Dr Vishnu Parameswarn for being conferred PhD; N Sujatha of Indian School Sur for publication of her research papers in International journals and Venketeson Karthikeyan of Indian School Muscat for being qualified to umpire international tennis tournaments.

The cultural programme put up on the occasion by the students of Indian School Al Maabela and the Centre for Special Education enthralled the audience. Dr CM Najeeb, Vice-Chairman, Board of Directors, congratulated the awardees and thanked the Asher family for sponsoring the awards.

