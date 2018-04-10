Tata Steel open to taking majority stake in tie-up

India’s Tata Steel would consider taking a majority stake in its planned European steel joint venture with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp after the business has publicly listed, according to two sources.

Tata’s willingness to increase its holding is a sign of its commitment to expanding its steel empire globally, said the sources.

This had been questioned by investors and analysts in recent years after the company, under former group boss Cyrus Mistry, put its British steel assets up for sale following years of losses.

Such a development in the planned joint venture — which would create Europe’s second-largest steel group after ArcelorMittal — would also fit with Thyssenkrupp’s strategy of reducing exposure to steelmaking to concentrate on manufacturing high-margin industrial and technology goods.

“They have different visions. Thyssenkrupp is looking to exit the steel sector while Tata is looking to stay and grow,” one source said.

The two companies struck a preliminary deal last year to merge their European steel assets into the 50:50 joint venture.

Investors widely expect a flotation of the business, something that both companies have said could happen.

Tata Steel would “down the road be open to taking over a larger piece of the pie” in the Thyssenkrupp tie-up once the merged entity is publicly listed, the second source said.

The source added that this would depend on market conditions at the time of a listing and how well the company’s operations were in doing in India.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata must retain a joint stake of at least 50.1 per cent in the venture for at least six years following the deal’s closing in the event of an IPO, according to a labour agreement between Thyssenkrupp and its workers.

The deal does not specify how that stake should be split up, however, meaning Thyssenkrupp could in theory reduce its stake to, for example, 1 per cent if Tata Steel agreed to take on the other 49.1 per cent.

“We haven’t addressed at all the question of an end, of a minimum (stake),” Thyssenkrupp Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerkhoff told journalists in February when asked about whether both groups would equally divide the 50.1 per cent stake.

Global steel equity values have more than doubled since hitting 12-year lows in early 2016 at the depth of the steel sector crisis.

Tata’s push to expand reflects a broader global trend towards consolidation of a fragmented steelmaking industry.

The biggest players, including industry leader ArcelorMittal, China’s Hebei Iron and Steel Group (Hesteel) and India’s JSW Steel are looking to snap up assets across the world as the market rebounds. — Reuters

