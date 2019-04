MUSCAT: Tariq Hilal al Barwani, Knowledge Oman founder and Oman’s leading technology expert, has been short-listed among 200 nominees to be selected for the top 50 world technology leaders. Tariq is short-listed and invited to attend Intercon 2019, the Internet conference that brings the best and the brightest from the technology industry under one roof to be held during October 14-16 in Dubai.

