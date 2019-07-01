Taqder celebrates successful graduation of its participants

Youth Vision concluded recently its capacity development programme, ‘Taqder’, an initiative focused on developing skills of young Omanis and preparing them for the job market. BP Oman has sponsored the programme as part of its Social Investment Programme. The closing ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Saeed bin Hamad al Rubaie, Secretary General of the Education Council. Held at Sundus Rotana Hotel, the event witnessed the attendance of representatives from BP Oman as well as CEOs and senior executives of various companies.

“Strengthening the capabilities of our people and equipping them with the necessary skills will enable them to enter the job market with confidence. ‘Taqder’ has achieved great results in its first year, and we would like to continue these achievements. We are proud to be aligned with Sultanate’s priorities by inspiring growth throughout the national workforce,” said Shamsa al Rawahi, BP Oman’s Social Investment Programme Manager.

During the course of the programme, participants went through various phases, including challenges, discussions and competitions. Several field trips were organised, which contributed to the enhancement of participants’ teamwork, values, self-confidence and problem-solving skills. Through the programme, Youth Vision worked to change many common misconceptions of the youth regarding some jobs, the work environments, career progression and other misleading beliefs. Furthermore, the training workshops and exercises developed by Youth Vision played a pivotal role in enhancing the participants’ skills and inspiring them to excel in the job market.

