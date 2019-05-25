Taqah team lift Majan football title

MUSCAT, May 25 – Taqah team defeated Al Ettifaq team in penalty shootout 3-2 after a 1-1 draw in the consolation time to lift the fifth edition of the Majan football title at the Dhofar club, late on Friday. Al Shaab team were positioned in third place after beating Ahli al Wadi team 7-6 in penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in the consolation time.

The Taqah team which won the tournament received a cash prize of RO 1,600 cash, the cup of the tournament and gold medals. The runners up, Al Ettifaq team, delivered a cash prize of RO 1,000 and silver medals. The third placed, Al Shaab, received a cash prize of RO 500 and bronze medals.

As many as 16 teams took part in the fifth edition of the Majan football tournament which had begun on the first day of the holy month of Ramadhan in Salalah. The tournament organised by the International Communication Centre in coordination with Ahli al Dahareez team and under the supervision of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) which is responsible for completing all the infrastructure and projects related to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

At the end of the final match, Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, was the chief guest of the match in presence of officials of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) of Qatar World Cup 2022, delivered the awards for the top team winners.

Alongside the team awards, individual player awards being distributed. Yazeed al Mashani from Ahli Al Wadi team grabbed the best player award while Al Shula team representative received best administrative member award. Mohammed Hajaaj from Al Ettifaq team grabbed the best goalkeeper award. Mohammed al Mashayki from Al Ahli team and Talal al Nobi from Al Ettifaq team received the top scorer prize with eight goals. Ahli al Dahareez (B) team won the fair play award and received a cash prize of RO 500.

The 16 teams are divided into four groups. Ahli al Dahareez team (A), Ahli al Wadi team, Razat al Ahli team and Ahli Ghadeya team are clubbed in the first group. Al Haffa team, Al Wahda Al Ahli team, Al Ettifaq team and Al Shaba team are in the second group. Al Shulaa team, Al Aryaf team, Ahli Taqah and Ouqed Al Ahli team are positioned in third group. Al Halaniat team, Al Baleed team, Al Daharyeez team and Ahli al Dahareez team (B) are grouped in fourth group.

Taqah, Al Shaab, Ahli al Wadi, and al Ettifaq team secured their slot for the semifinal round. Taqah team won against Al Shaba 2/1 while Al Ettifaq team registered a 2-1 victory against Ahli al Wadi team to reach the final.

Dr Ahmed Salim Ba Tamirah, chairman of the organising committee affirmed that the tournament registered a successful version.

“A dedicated thanks to all the teams for their participation and to their positive contribution which lead for a thrilling edition. We would like to extend the thanks to all the sponsors and partners who made a success in this version of the tournament. There was a very good attendance by spectators who came to cheer for their colleagues and enjoy Ramadhan nights.” Ba Tamirah concluded.

