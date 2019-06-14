Main 

Tanker attack: Oman issues statement

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Maritime Security Center of Oman has issued a statement regarding the attack on oil tankers in the Sea of Oman on Thursday.

The agency said one tanker flying the flag of Panama and the other one with Marshall Island flags were faced with maritime accidents outside the territorial waters of Oman. The first accident occurred at 82 nautical miles, the second occurred at 66 nautical miles.

The center said, In response to distress calls from the two carriers and in coordination with regional and international maritime security centers, the Sultanate dispatched two rescue vessels belonging to the Royal Navy of Oman to assist in search and rescue operations. One aircraft from the Royal Air Force of Oman also was sent for maritime reconnaissance.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3764 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Cyclists to have exciting times during Ramadhan

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Cyclists to have exciting times during Ramadhan

Sembcorp Salalah says water plant shut down

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sembcorp Salalah says water plant shut down

Now pay for entering Jabal Akhdhar sanctuary

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Now pay for entering Jabal Akhdhar sanctuary