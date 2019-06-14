Tanker attack: Oman issues statement

Muscat: The Maritime Security Center of Oman has issued a statement regarding the attack on oil tankers in the Sea of Oman on Thursday.

The agency said one tanker flying the flag of Panama and the other one with Marshall Island flags were faced with maritime accidents outside the territorial waters of Oman. The first accident occurred at 82 nautical miles, the second occurred at 66 nautical miles.

The center said, In response to distress calls from the two carriers and in coordination with regional and international maritime security centers, the Sultanate dispatched two rescue vessels belonging to the Royal Navy of Oman to assist in search and rescue operations. One aircraft from the Royal Air Force of Oman also was sent for maritime reconnaissance.