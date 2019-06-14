Head stories 

Tanker attack: Oman issues statement

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Maritime Security Centre of Oman has issued a statement regarding the attack on oil tankers in the Sea of Oman on Thursday.
The agency said one tanker flying the flag of Panama and the other one with Marshall Island flags were faced with maritime accidents outside the territorial waters of Oman. The first accident occurred at 82 nautical miles and the second at 66 nautical miles.
The centre said, “In response to distress calls from the two carriers and in coordination with regional and international maritime security centres, the Sultanate dispatched two rescue vessels belonging to the Royal Navy of Oman to assist in search and rescue operations. One aircraft from the Royal Air Force of Oman also was sent for maritime reconnaissance.” — ONA

You May Also Like

OCCI workshop highlights role of arbitration centre

Oman Observer Comments Off on OCCI workshop highlights role of arbitration centre

Sultanate flays Surabaya, Paris terror attacks

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate flays Surabaya, Paris terror attacks

Oil skids 5pc after extension of output cuts

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil skids 5pc after extension of output cuts