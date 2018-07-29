Tamim leads Bangladesh to ODI series win over Windies

BASSETERRE: Bangladesh held off a late charge from the West Indies to claim a series-clinching 18-run win in the decisive third and final match of their one-day international duel at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

After Tamim Iqbal’s second hundred of the series and a quickfire unbeaten half-century by Mahmudullah paced the visitors to a formidable 301 for six, the hosts were restricted to 283 for six in reply despite a rampaging unbeaten 74 off just 41 balls by Rovman Powell.

It was Bangladesh’s first series win outside of Asia for nine years, set up by their highest total in an ODI against the West Indies.

With the series all square following the hosts’ thrilling three-run win in the second match under lights in Guyana on Wednesday, Bangladesh set the pace in this decider with their top-order batting justifying the decision by captain Mashrafe Mortaza to bat first after he won the toss for the third consecutive time.

Tamim’s confident 103 off 124 balls with seven fours and two sixes again provided his team with a solid foundation, his innings lifting his tally in the three matches to 287 runs at an outstanding average of 143.5.

He was the obvious choice as both man of the match and man of the series. “We put a lot of effort in this series after the disappointments of the Test matches,” said Tamim.

With a rejuvenated Chris Gayle anchoring their reply, the West Indies remained on course for the daunting target until the big left-hander fell for 73 off 66 balls, Mehidy Hasan taking the catch at long-on in Rubel Hossain’s first over.

“I felt 300 runs was a par score because in these conditions because it was probably the best our bowlers could do,” a disappointed West Indies captain Jason Holder stated.

Both teams turn their attention to a three-match T20 series beginning in St Kitts on Tuesday and concluding at the weekend in Fort Lauderdale in the United States. — AFP

Related