Talks with Syrian minister focus on existing cooperation

MUSCAT: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received in his office on Tuesday Walid al Moualem, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the Syrian Arab Republic, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed aspects of the existing cooperation between the two countries in various fields of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, the Secretary-General and two Advisers at the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, Bassam al Khatib, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest.

Meanwhile, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, received at the General Diwan of the Foreign Ministry today Walid al Moualem, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, who is on an official visit to the Sultanate.

The two sides discussed aspects of the bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries and means of enhancing them in various fields, in addition to exchanging viewpoints on various regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying the guest and senior officials at the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, Walid al Moualem visited the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque on Tuesday, within the framework of his current visit to the Sultanate.

The guest was briefed on the Grand Mosque’s construction history. He also learned about various Omani and Islamic architectural designs on which the mosque was built.

The guest toured facilities of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, such as the Institute of Islamic Sciences, the Library, the Lecture Hall and other facilities. — ONA

