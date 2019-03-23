Talks next week for single EU air transport agreement

Muscat: The Sultanate will host the first round of air transport negotiations with the European Union on March 26 and 27, said the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).

The meeting will include representatives both from the European Commission and from a number of European Union member countries.

Oman side will include officials from PACA alongside the participation of the national carriers, including Oman Air.

“It is hoped that at the first round of negotiations, a comprehensive air transport agreement will be initiated with the EU member countries, which will replace the current bilateral air transport agreements between the Sultanate and each European country,” PACA said.