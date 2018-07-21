Take a break from car to stay healthy

SALALAH, July 21 – A run for fun had a serious message for all: take a break from your car to stay healthy and include some physical activity in your day-to-day life. A social group named Ard Alloban found Khareef an opportunity to raise health awareness among the people, particularly the young generation who stick only to their cars and hardly get time to walk or do any physical activity.

The group kicked off a health walk from famous Burj al Nahda roundabout on Thursday evening and got concluded with another round on Saturday at Ain Kor.

The participants covered a distance of 8 km from Burj al Nahda (Clock Tower) to Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) venue in Itin in the first round and almost the same distance on the concluding day.

The walk evoked good response as many passersby were seen joining it on way to the STF ground and by the time it reached at the main gate of the festival ground, the number of participants had reached up to 100.

The announcement there that it would have another round brought more participants on Saturday.

The enthusiastic participants were clad in sportswear and were carrying Omani flags with a message of ‘In love of our Country’. The event coordinator Mundar al Dahim explained the very purpose of the walk as creating awareness among the youths that some physical activity is necessary to stay fit and healthy.

“Medicines are not the solutions, they are the results of our problem that could not have been avoided had we the youths took up healthy lifestyle.”

“Among the physical activities, walking is the easiest and most affordable. It requires some discipline and a little time which everyone should necessarily have to stay healthy. I advise the youths to shun the habit of using cars for every small movement. Life can be more enjoyable if you stay healthy,” he said.

Kaushalendra Singh