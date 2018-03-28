Local 

Taiwanese experience in renewable energy sought

MUSCAT: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, received on Wednesday Dr Chuang Suo-Hang, Vice-Chairman of Taiwan External Tarde Development Council and his accompanying delegation from Taiwan Green Energy Center, currently visiting the Sultanate.
The meeting discussed means of benefiting from the Taiwanese experiences in the field of green and renewable energy, such as solar and wind energies. The meeting also discussed means in which SMEs can benefit from these experiences.
The meeting also discussed the possibility of the Sultanate to benefit from the Taiwanese laboratories and research centres in the field of germination technology and palm weevil control.
The delegation will visit Knowledge Oasis, Industrial Innovation Center and a number of scientific research centres in the Sultanate. — ONA

