‘TAHLYA’ supports employment in growing desalination industry

As part of BP Oman’s Social Investment Programme, MEDRC Water Research officially launched the second edition of their vocational training programme, TAHLYA. The event was held under the auspices of Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the presence of Dr Muna bint Salim al Jardania, Under-Secretary for Technical Education and Vocational Training, Ministry of Manpower and Mohamed Yousuf al Zarafi, Under-Secretary for Administration and Financial Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ciaran O Cuinn, Centre Director of MEDRC Water Research, Yousuf al Ojaili, BP Oman’s President and other senior officials from the public and private sector were also present at the ceremony.

“The TAHLYA project is about empowering young Omani’s and building a national workforce that can lead the future growth and development of Oman’s water sector. Working alongside our partner BP Oman, I am proud to say that we are making significant progress in meeting these objectives,” commented Ciaran O Cuinn on the occasion.

The event witnessed the graduation of the supervisor trainees, who completed their course in October 2017, as well. Successful programme participants benefit from the significant support TAHLYA offers in gaining employment. To date, 17 out of 21 supervisors have secured full time employment in the field. MEDRC also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bauer Resources who are looking to recruit six TAHLYA trainees.

“We are pleased with the programme’s outcome in its first year and are looking forward to continue its success in the second edition. It has effectively provided a number of young Omanis with skills and expertise necessary to boost their chances in the job market, ultimately developing the country’s economy through working in new industries.

Furthermore, the success of TAHLYA reinforces our determination to invest in the sustainable development of a competent national workforce,” said Shamsa al Rawahi, BP Oman’s Social Investment Programme Officer.

Earlier in February, the training facility welcomed 37 young Omanis to the new edition of TAHLYA. The programme is split into two distinct levels, operators and supervisors’ training. Candidates with a bachelor’s degree were eligible to be selected for the supervisor course while a diploma was a prerequisite for the operators course. The group of 37 trainees comprise of 15 students training to be operators and 22 training to be supervisors.

The TAHLYA curriculum is delivered using a three-tiered developmental approach. Students will receive classroom training providing the theory of desalination; practical hands on training at MEDRC’s own pilot training plant and an observational internship at an operating desalination plant. This approach will provide students with a strong academic and practical education and build a familiarity with real scale plants and procedures.

“The programme is aimed at creating a pool of skilled and employable labour in desalination within Oman and help meet the demand for supervisors and

operators.

The desalination industry is rapidly expanding and it needs talented Omanis to drive it forward. This in turn will enhance the Omanisation efforts of the country and further leverage this evolving industry,” commented Riadh Dridi, Head of Training at MEDRC Water Research.

Like this: Like Loading...