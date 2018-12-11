Tahlya 2019 to deliver vocational training in water desalination

MEDRC Water Research officially launched the third edition of their vocational training programme, Tahlya 2019, under BP Oman’s Social Investment Programme.

Held under the auspices of Dr Muna bint Salim al Jardania, Under-Secretary for Technological Education and Vocational Training, Ministry of Manpower, the event was attended by Ciarán Ó Cuinn, MEDRC’s Centre Director, Mohammed al Mahruqi, Chairman — Public Authority of Electricity and Water (Diam) along with BP Oman’s President Yousuf al Ojaili and other senior executives from the public and private sector.

“Tahlya is a unique training initiative, which will ensure that the water sector in Oman can be run by the people of Oman, for the people of Oman,” said Ciarán Ó Cuinn, MEDRC Centre Director. “We are very proud of our partnership with BP and what it has delivered in a few short years. We are delighted to be partnering with them for the third consecutive year to deliver this programme in 2019,” he added.

The event also witnessed the graduation of 73 Tahlya 2018 trainees, including 25 females. The group comprised of 43 Supervisors and 30 Operators. Tahlya supports its graduates in obtaining full time employment. To date, 91 per cent of last year’s graduates are employed in various desalination-related companies.

The new edition, set to commence in February 2019, will train 76 young Omani jobseekers in reverse osmosis desalination technologies and enable them to sub-specialise in operations, mechanics, laboratory and instrumentation. This in turn will provide them with more opportunities for employment after completing the programme. Trainees for the programme will be selected from registered job seekers at the Public Authority of Manpower. The training programme aligns with the Sultanate’s strategy of supporting national priorities by inspiring growth throughout the local workforce.