Taha clinches third gold for Oman in Tunisia

MUSCAT, June 30 – Oman’s paralympic athletes continued delivering their impressive performance in the 13th edition of the Tunisia International Paralympics Athletics as they claimed three more medals to make the Sultanate tally to five medals in total. Two gold medals and one bronze were the outcome of the second day’s competitions. Taha al Harassi claimed two gold medals in the 200 metre sprint and long jump. This was the third gold for Oman and Taha in the championship. Fazazi al Hubaishi bagged bronze medal in javelin competitions.

On the first day of the championship, which is part of the World Paralympics Athletics Grand Prix 2019, the Sultanate’s athletes registered a positive start as Taha al Harassi won gold medal in the 100 metres sprint, while his team-mate Mohammed al Mashaykhi bagged silver medal at the club throw competition. Oman’s Fawzi al Hubaishi created a new international paralympic record in the discus throw also on the first day. The Sultanate players are looking to grab more medals on the concluding day of competitions on Monday. Mohammed al Mashaykhi will compete in the push shot competitions while Fawzi al Hubaishi will compete in the javelin throw and Taha al Harassi tries his luck in the 400 metres run. Muhannad Fadhil will feature in push the shot competitions.

The impressive performance of the Oman Paralympic athletes comes after the coaching staff prepared the national team players through an intensive training programme. The last two legs of World Paralympics Athletics Grand Prix in 2019 are scheduled to be held in Bydgoszcz, Poland, from July 19 to 21, and Paris, from August 29 to 30. The World Para Athletics Championships will take place in Dubai from November 7 to 15.

Adil Al Balushi