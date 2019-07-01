Taha al Harassi hogs limelight in Tunisia

MUSCAT, July 1 – Oman’s paralympic star Taha al Harassi stole the limelight in the 13th edition of the Tunisia International Paralympics Athletics as he claimed four gold medals for the Sultanate to make the Sultanate tally to seven medals in total. The Sultanate’s paralympic members shined in the tournament which concluded on Monday and delivered a solid technical performance during the three days during June 29 to July 1.

Taha won the gold medals in 100 and 200 metres sprint, 400 metres run and long jump. Another Sultanate athlete Mohammed al Mashaykhi bagged two silver medals in the club throw and push shot competitions. The other Paralympic athlete Fawazi al Hubaishi, won bronze medal in javelin throw. Besides to his medal, he created a new international paralympic record in the discus throw on the opening day. The three days meet featured participation of many athletes from more than 40 countries and the Sultanate delegation comprised of four athletes only but put up a good show. The coaching staff will be pleased with the performance ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships which will take place in Dubai from November 7 to 15.

The other two legs of World Paralympics Athletics Grand Prix in 2019 are scheduled to be held in Bydgoszcz, Poland, from July 19 to 21, and Paris, from August 29 to 30. The Sultanate’s delegation is headed by Rahma al Hajri and Hani al Shamakhi is the special physical trainer. The athletes squad include Mohammed al Mashaykhi, Taha al Harrasi, Fawzi al Hubaishi and Muhannad Fadhil. The coaching team consists of Abdullah al Anbouri, Sunia Mustafa and Asad al Qarni.