Taekwondo Committee gears up for tournament starting November 16

MUSCAT, Nov 10 – Oman Taekwondo Committee (OTC) held its fourth meeting this year recently, chaired by Hamza Ali Aidaroos, vice chairman of OTC. During the meeting, OTC members discussed the latest preparations to organise the Oman Taekwondo Tournament which will be held on November 16 and 17 at the indoor courts of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The committee members also discussed how to boost Taekwondo sports in the Sultanate and to follow the best way for development of its sport. The meeting was attended by Dr Khalid Zayid al Mahrami, member of OTC and chairman of the technical committee, Kamal Ahmed al Busaidi, member of OTC, Ibrahim Khalfan al Shubli, member and secretary of OTC and some representatives of clubs which has Taekwondo sport among the club activities.

Related