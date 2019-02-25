Tabreed turns 10, commits to train more Omanis

Muscat, Feb 25 – Tabreed Oman celebrated its tenth anniversary in the presence of Dr Ali bin Masaud al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) and Dr Abdullah Al Yahya’ey, chairman of the Company. “Tabreed has positioned itself at the forefront of companies providing creative and environment-friendly cooling solutions in the Sultanate, which would contribute to the efforts exerted by governmental and related private authorities to preserve the environment one side, and cut costs on the other side,” said Al Yahya’ey.

He said, “The system adopted by the company reduces power consumption by 50 per cent and uses treated wastewater, which means that it provides green solutions for cooling systems of the projects adopting this system”. “The Board of Directors believes that young Omanis are able to contribute to expand company’s business and the board has taken active steps to provide them with training opportunities,” said Salim bin Mohammed al Farsi, CEO, Tabreed Oman. “Omanisation rate in the company exceeds 95 per cent of administrators and 50 per cent of technicians, confirming that they spare no effort in providing training courses to any Omani who wants to join this specialisation in order to be qualified to commence his own business in the market or search for a job fits to his abilities,” Al Farsi said.

The six organizations that had joint projects with Tabreed Oman — Madayn, Oman Avenues Mall, Lulu Hypermarket Bausher, Al Araimi Boulevard, Mall of Muscat and ASAAS —and employees who had completed ten years of service were honoured at the event. Tabreed Oman receives contributions from a group of investment funds and companies, such as Ministry of Defense Pension Fund, Diwan of Royal Court Pension Fund, ISS Pension Fund, Tabreed UAE, PMA International Ltd, and Private Projects Development Company. It provides the chilled water that is pumped into a network of pipes to a group of residential, industrial and commercial buildings for air conditioning purposes. Tabreed Oman and Al Raid group recently signed an agreement to set up a new cooling system in the Al Araimi Walkway project in Barka.

