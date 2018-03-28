Taageer approves cash dividend

The shareholders of Taageer Finance Company SAOG approved the Audited Financials for the year ending December 2017 at the company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 22, 2018 at the Muscat InterContinental Hotel, which was presided by the Chairman, Shaikh Faisal al Hashar and attended by the members of the Board. The shareholders also approved distribution of cash dividend of 10 per cent for the year 2017.

It also approved a proposal to allocate RO 30,000 for the company’s CSR initiatives in 2018.

The company registered a profit after tax of RO 4.703 million in 2017. The total revenues of the company grew by 9.90 per cent in the year 2017 as compared to the previous year 2016 and the net leasing portfolio stood at RO 147.476 million.

The company made a basic earnings of 18.55 baisas per share (EPS). The net worth of the company stands at RO 38.633 million as at the end of December 2017.

The shareholders in the AGM elected the Board for a new term of 3 years starting from March 22, 2018. The company made a disclosure on the outcome and decisions of AGM in the MSM website on March 22, 2018.

The board thanked customers, shareholders, regulators, bankers and staff for their contribution and

support.

Share on: WhatsApp