T-Bills tender results announced

Muscat: A tender of Government Treasury Bills, issue number 069, was held at the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) this week. The total value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 53 million, for a maturity period of 28 days, from 14th November 14 to December 12. The average accepted price reached 99.829 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at 99.825 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 2.22 per cent and 2.23 per cent. The interest rate on the Repo operations with is 2.80 per cent from 13-11-2018 to 19-11-2018, while the discount rate on the T-Bills Discounting Facility is 3.57 per cent.

Related