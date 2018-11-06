T-Bills tender results announced

Muscat: A tender of Government Treasury Bills, issue number 132, was held at the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) this week. The results of issue are as follows: the total value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 16 million, for a maturity period of 182 days, from 7 November 2018 until 8 May 2019. The average accepted price reached 98.768 for every RO 100 while the minimum accepted price arrived at 98.650 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 2.47 per cent and 2.50 per cent. The interest rate on the Repo operations with CBO is 2.81 per cent from 6-11-2018 to 12-11-2018 while the discount rate on the Treasury Bills Discounting Facility with CBO is 3.56 per cent for the same period.

Treasury Bills are short-term highly secured financial instruments issued by the CBO on behalf of the government. — ONA

