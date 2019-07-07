Front Stories Local 

Syrian President receives Yusuf bin Alawi

Oman Observer

Muscat: Syrian President Bashar al Assad received on Sunday Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdalla, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, in the Syrian capital, Damascus. During the meeting, the Omani minster conveys His Majesty’s greetings to the president.

The two sides discussed Syrian-Omani relations, affirming that both countries are committed to continued cooperation and coordination to boost fraternal relations between their citizens. To maintain the security and stability of the region, and preserve the interests of their peoples are among key points highlighted during the meeting.

Talks on bilateral relations between the two countries were also discussed.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3856 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

SAF Museum celebrates 30th anniversary

Oman Observer Comments Off on SAF Museum celebrates 30th anniversary

Omani-Qatari joint entrepreneurs meeting begins in Doha today

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani-Qatari joint entrepreneurs meeting begins in Doha today

Oman Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day on June 8

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day on June 8