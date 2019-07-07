Syrian President receives Yusuf bin Alawi

Muscat: Syrian President Bashar al Assad received on Sunday Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdalla, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, in the Syrian capital, Damascus. During the meeting, the Omani minster conveys His Majesty’s greetings to the president.

The two sides discussed Syrian-Omani relations, affirming that both countries are committed to continued cooperation and coordination to boost fraternal relations between their citizens. To maintain the security and stability of the region, and preserve the interests of their peoples are among key points highlighted during the meeting.

Talks on bilateral relations between the two countries were also discussed.