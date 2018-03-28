Head stories Local Oman 

Syrian Embassy’s new building inaugurated in Qurum

Oman Observer

Muscat: A new building of the Syrian Arab Republic Embassy was inaugurated today in the Diplomatic district in Al Qurum Beach. The inauguration ceremony was held under the auspices of HE Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, in the presence of Walid al Muallem, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria and Expatriates, his accompanying delegation and a number of officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

 

